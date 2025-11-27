Argentina nominates IAEA's Grossi for UN chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

Argentina has officially proposed Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as a candidate for UN Secretary-General for the 2027–2031 term, the country’s foreign ministry announced.

The ministry highlighted Grossi’s proven ability to promote political dialogue amid conflicts and international crises, describing him as a suitable candidate for the top UN post, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

On Wednesday, the UN Security Council and General Assembly issued a joint letter initiating the election process for the next secretary-general. Member states may nominate one candidate each, who must present their vision for the organization and declare sources of income. Candidates working within the UN are required to suspend duties during the election to prevent conflicts of interest.

The election is expected in late July 2026, ahead of the current UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ term ending December 31, 2026. Grossi joins Rebeca Grynspan, UNCTAD Secretary-General, in declaring their candidacies.

The UN secretary-general is elected by the Security Council and confirmed by the General Assembly for a five-year term, with no limit on re-election. Traditionally, candidates do not come from the five permanent members of the Security Council: Russia, the UK, China, the US, and France.

