UN watchdog says no signs of hits on Iran nuclear sites

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, said his agency has “no indication” that Iran’s nuclear facilities were damaged in recent US-Israeli strikes.

Speaking at the opening of a special session on Iran of the board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Grossi said efforts to reach Iranian nuclear regulatory authorities were ongoing but had so far received no response, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Efforts to contact the Iranian nuclear regulatory authorities continue, with no response so far. We hope this indispensable channel of communication can be re-established as soon as possible,” he said.

Grossi described the situation in the Middle East as “very concerning” and urged “utmost restraint” following the Israeli-US strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory missile attacks.

“I reiterate my call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation,” he added.

