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Rail
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The World Bank has approved a $372 million loan for Georgia to upgrade its rail and road infrastructure as part of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, known as the Middle Corridor, which links Europe and Asia while bypassing Russia.04 Jun 2026-17:06
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The news about the imminent resumption of passenger train services on the Baku–Tbilisi route was met with great enthusiasm in Azerbaijan. Before the pandemic and the closure of land borders, this was an extremely popular route, and many people had been eagerly awaiting its reopening.21 May 2026-10:28
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Kazakhstan on Saturday officially launched the Astana light rail transit (LRT) system, with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attending the inauguration ceremony in the Kazakh capital.16 May 2026-20:29
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Heavy rain forecast across parts of northern China has prompted railway suspensions and weather alerts, authorities said Saturday.16 May 2026-19:44
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Siemens has agreed to acquire several key businesses of Italian rail technology group MERMEC in a move aimed at strengthening its rail portfolio and expanding access to the Italian market.14 May 2026-10:29
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The European Union is set to unveil proposals on Wednesday that could require railway operators to sell rival companies’ tickets on their websites and share booking data with third-party platforms, in an effort to make train travel across Europe easier and more competitive, according to sources.13 May 2026-11:36
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A major disruption hit railway services across southern England on Thursday.07 May 2026-14:56
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Fighters from Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Prymary special unit carried out a series of precision strikes against russian railway logistics infrastructure in temporarily occupied Crimea, targeting locomotives and fuel transport assets used to support Moscow’s military operations.07 May 2026-08:22
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A new £41 million railway station is set to be built in Charfield, marking the return of rail services to the village decades after its original station closed.05 May 2026-15:38
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