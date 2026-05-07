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Fighters from Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Prymary special unit carried out a series of precision strikes against russian railway logistics infrastructure in temporarily occupied Crimea, targeting locomotives and fuel transport assets used to support Moscow’s military operations.

According to Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence, the operation took place in April 2026 and involved five separate attacks on railway targets, News.Az reports, citing Defense Express.

The strikes were carried out while russian freight trains were in motion, increasing both the complexity of the operation and the potential impact on logistics.

The main targets were locomotives transporting military equipment, ammunition, and fuel supplies for russian forces operating in southern Ukraine and occupied territories. One fuel tanker car was also reportedly hit during the operation, potentially affecting the delivery of key resources to frontline units.

Ukrainian forces continue to focus on disrupting railway infrastructure as part of a broader strategy aimed at weakening russian logistics. Rail transport remains a critical system for moving heavy equipment, fuel, and military supplies over long distances.

Separately, Ukrainian border guard units were also reported to have disrupted a russian assault on the North-Slobozhanske axis, destroying several military assets, including an electronic warfare system, according to Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service.

News.Az