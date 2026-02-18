Gaza families welcome Ramadan amid fragile ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Families in Gaza are marking the start of Ramadan while coping with displacement, loss and uncertainty, as a fragile ceasefire holds but fears of renewed fighting remain.

In central Gaza’s Bureij refugee area, displaced families are decorating tents and creating small celebrations for children despite shortages of basic supplies. Many families say the holy month is bringing a sense of emotional relief after years of conflict, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Residents describe the current situation as calmer than previous periods of fighting, but still unstable. Occasional shelling and uncertainty about the future continue to shape daily life.

For many families, this is the third Ramadan spent in displacement after losing homes and loved ones during the war. Community support has become central to survival, with neighbours sharing food and helping prepare meals for sunset gatherings.

Despite ongoing hardship, families say Ramadan traditions help create moments of normal life and hope for the future, even as concerns remain about whether the ceasefire will last.

