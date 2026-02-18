Yandex metrika counter

Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on occasion of the month of Ramadan

Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on occasion of the month of Ramadan
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her social media accounts regarding the begining of the month of Ramadan, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“Blessed be your month of Ramadan!

I congratulate all Muslims of the world on the start of the month of Ramadan and pray to Allah that everyone’s prayers and fasting be accepted.”

By Ulviyya Salmanli

