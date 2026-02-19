Ramadan begins across India

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, began Thursday across India.

The formal announcements regarding the beginning of Ramadan were made by grand Muslim jurists in almost all states of India on late Wednesday evening after receiving credible reports about the sighting of the new crescent, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

On Wednesday night, practicing Muslims thronged the mosques in their neighbourhoods to offer special prayers.

