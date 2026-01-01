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Revolutionary Guard Corps
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The Federal Bureau of Investigation has announced a $200,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of former U.S. counterintelligence agent Monica Witt, who is accused of espionage on behalf of Iran.15 May 2026-09:53
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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday issued a new map outlining areas in the Strait of Hormuz that it says under its control.04 May 2026-19:07
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On Thursday, sources reported that Iran had seized two container ships near the Strait of Hormuz, with about 40 crew members aboard, and was taking them to the port of Bandar Abbas, following Tehran's vow to retaliate after U.S. forces seized an Iranian vessel three days prior.23 Apr 2026-21:26
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Following the recent escalation in the Middle East and reports of leadership hits, the question of who truly wields power in Tehran has become central to global security.21 Apr 2026-16:52
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Iran's navy says that from Saturday evening the Strait of Hormuz will be closed until the US blockade on Iranian ports is lifted.19 Apr 2026-08:57
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On Thursday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) asserted that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz significantly slowed down and eventually halted after what it described as an Israeli ceasefire violation in Lebanon.09 Apr 2026-01:47
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The Israel Air Force has launched another "wide-scale wave of strikes" against Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) infrastructure across Iran on Wednesday afternoon, simultaneously with strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut, the IDF said.11 Mar 2026-23:54
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The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it has targeted “the US base in Juffair, Bahrain, with solid- and liquid-fueled missiles”.07 Mar 2026-19:46
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