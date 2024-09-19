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Rifle
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During his recent visit to North Korea, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko presented an unusual gift: an assault rifle.28 Mar 2026-18:22
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A firearms incident occurred this evening in Baku.26 Mar 2026-20:31
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Editor's note: Faig Mahmudov is a journalist based in Azerbaijan. The views expressed in this article are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of News.Az.26 Feb 2026-10:00
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Thirty-four years have passed since the genocide committed by Armenian forces in the Azerbaijani city of Khojaly.26 Feb 2026-00:01
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Investigators have recovered a rifle believed to have been used in the fatal shooting of conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk, the FBI announced Thursday.12 Sep 2025-09:50
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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has test-fired a newly developed sniper rifle, according to state media KNCA.05 Apr 2025-11:29
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Azerbaijan has showcased its innovative drones capable of operating on the water surface at the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition – ADEX 2024.24 Sep 2024-17:03
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Azerbaijan is set to showcase three new types of domestically produced weapons at the ADEX 2024 exhibition in Baku.19 Sep 2024-14:15
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