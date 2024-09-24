Azerbaijan unveils water-operable drones at ADEX exhibition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has showcased its innovative drones capable of operating on the water surface at the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition – ADEX 2024.

Testing has commenced for the Kalan and Sugovushan kamikaze drones, which will soon be made available to the Azerbaijani Army, News.Az reports.The Kalan drone measures 1,500 mm in length and 400 mm in width, with an operational range of 20 miles, a speed of 30 km/h, and a weight of 5 kg.Meanwhile, the Sugovushan drone is 2,200 mm long and 500 mm wide, weighing 60 kg, and is capable of reaching a speed of 50 km/h with the same operational range of 20 miles, while its payload capacity is between 10-15 kg.Azerbaijan’s latest domestic sniper rifles, the YST-24 and YST-24 N, were also displayed at the ADEX exhibition.These rifles weigh 3.8 kg and have a magazine capacity of 10 rounds, with an impressive shooting range of up to 1,100 meters.The exhibition, initiated and organized by the Azerbaijani Defense Industry Ministry and supported by the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry, gathered various companies and official delegations from different countries.The booth of the Defense Ministry is also displayed for the first time in the exhibition. Modern weapon systems in armament, including equipment for Special Forces, are exhibited at the booth. At the same time, the capabilities of the repair facilities under the Ministry of Defense are also presented.The exhibition also provides detailed information about special educational institutions under the National Defense University.

News.Az