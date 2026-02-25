Azerbaijan marks 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thirty-four years have passed since the genocide committed by Armenians in the Azerbaijani city of Khojaly.

On the night of February 25–26, 1992, Armenian armed units, with the assistance of Russia’s 366th Motor Rifle Regiment, occupied the city of Khojaly and committed genocide against the civilian population — Azerbaijanis — living there, News.Az reports.

On February 25, 1992, Armenian armed formations, supported by armored vehicles and personnel of the 366th Motor Rifle Regiment stationed in the city of Khankendi since the Soviet era, launched an assault on the city of Khojaly.

Atrocities committed against civilians

Approximately 2,500 residents of the besieged city attempted to flee toward Aghdam in order to save their lives. However, Armenian forces lying in ambush opened fire on the civilians.

As a result of the Khojaly genocide — described as the tragedy of the century — 613 residents of Khojaly were killed, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly people. Eight families were completely annihilated. Twenty-five children lost both parents, while 130 children lost one parent. A total of 487 people were wounded, including 76 children.

In addition, 1,275 people were taken hostage. The fate of 150 of those taken hostage, including 68 women and 26 children, remains unknown to this day.

Material damage and legal assessment

According to official estimates, as a result of the illegal Armenian armed formations occupying the city of Khojaly and destroying and looting state and private property, more than 140 million manats (approximately 170 million US dollars) in damage was inflicted on the Azerbaijani state and its citizens.

In 1993, a monument dedicated to the victims of the Khojaly genocide was erected in the Khatai district of Baku.

In 1994, at the initiative of Heydar Aliyev, the Milli Majlis adopted a special resolution titled “On February 26 – Khojaly Genocide Day,” detailing the causes of the tragedy and identifying those responsible.

“Justice for Khojaly” campaign launched in 2009

Since February 2009, the “Justice for Khojaly” campaign has been carried out at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Chief Coordinator for Intercultural Dialogue of the Islamic Conference Youth Forum (ICYF).

The aim of the campaign is to raise international awareness about the Khojaly tragedy, to ensure that the tragedy receives a moral and political assessment at the international level, and to promote its commemoration worldwide.

The international coordination of the campaign is conducted through the website www.justiceforkhojaly.org.

Annual commemorations in Azerbaijan and abroad

The anniversary of the Khojaly genocide is commemorated with deep sorrow every year in Azerbaijan and in many countries around the world. Azerbaijani embassies and diaspora organizations organize memorial ceremonies and hold conferences in the countries where they operate on February 26 each year.

At these events, photo exhibitions and documentary films reflecting the atrocities committed by Armenians in Khojaly are displayed, and books presenting the truth about the genocide are exhibited.

International recognition and resolutions

Currently, the national legislative bodies of nearly 20 states, as well as 24 U.S. states, along with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Organization of Turkic States, have adopted numerous resolutions and decisions condemning the massacre of civilians in Khojaly and recognizing it as an act of genocide and a crime against humanity.

Khojaly cleared and the flag raised in 2023

The city of Khojaly was cleared of separatists on September 19–20, 2023, as a result of local anti-terror measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh. On October 15, 2023, President Ilham Aliyev raised the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khojaly.

The raising of the Azerbaijani flag in the city once again demonstrates that the blood of the victims of the Khojaly tragedy has not been left unavenged.

Return of residents to Khojaly

The return of local residents to the city of Khojaly and several villages of the Khojaly district has already begun.

News.Az