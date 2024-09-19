Azerbaijan to showcase new domestic weapons at ADEX 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is set to showcase three new types of domestically produced weapons at the ADEX 2024 exhibition in Baku.

The upcoming event will feature a new sniper rifle and a machine gun, designed to bolster the country's defense capabilities, News.Az reports.Additionally, a combat module equipped with a 30-mm automatic cannon and machine gun, developed in collaboration with Spanish company Escribano, will be showcased. This highlights Azerbaijan's dedication to modernizing its military equipment through international partnerships.The ADEX 2024 exhibition, the largest defense industry event in the region, will attract numerous participants and guests, offering Azerbaijan a platform to demonstrate its advancements in defense technology. The event provides opportunities for networking with military leaders, international defense experts, and potential buyers, and serves as a venue for presenting products related to naval, aviation, and army needs, as well as Homeland Security. ADEX also facilitates experience exchange and product upgrades in line with regional defense industry requirements.

News.Az