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Road Project
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A major infrastructure project in Dubai is set to significantly reshape traffic flow across the emirate, cutting travel time along the Al Shindagha Corridor from 104 minutes to just 16 minutes once completed by 2030.17 May 2026-17:06
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The Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway project, launched in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, has been crowned the winner in the "Innovative Construction Methodology" category by the International Road Federation (IRF Global).01 Oct 2024-13:38
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President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of a new urban highway constructed on the site of the "Javanshir" bridge in the Khatai district of the capital.05 Aug 2024-11:17
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