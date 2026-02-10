U.S. Vice President Vance arrives in Azerbaijan -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Vice President James David Vance arrived in Azerbaijan on February 10 for an official visit.

A formal welcome ceremony was held at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries were displayed and a guard of honor was assembled to greet the visiting U.S. official, News.Az reports, citing APA.

Vice President Vance was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov along with other senior officials.

News.Az