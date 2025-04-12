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Scottish Fire Rescue Service
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Nine fire appliances, plus a high-reach vehicle and other specialist appliances, remain at the scene of a disused office building, Westholme, on the Woodend Hospital.14 Apr 2026-10:41
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A wildfire erupted on Sunday at Arthur’s Seat, the extinct volcano and highest point in Holyrood Park overlooking Edinburgh, Scotland’s capital. The fire spread widely across the area, producing smoke visible from miles away. Arthur’s Seat, about 250 meters above sea level, is a well-known spot popular with walkers and tourists for panoramic views of the city.11 Aug 2025-13:00
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