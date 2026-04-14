50 firefighters tackle blaze at Aberdeen’s Woodend Hospital, Scotland

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Nine fire appliances, plus a high-reach vehicle and other specialist appliances, remain at the scene of a disused office building, Westholme, on the Woodend Hospital.

No patients or staff currently occupy the office, and it lies around 60 metres from the closest hospital building, News.Az reports, citing News.stv.tv.

The public has been urged to avoid the area, and nearby residents are being urged to keep windows and doors closed due to a large volume of smoke.

A spokesperson for NHS Grampian said: “Firefighters were called to a disused office building on the Woodend Hospital site, in Aberdeen, at around 9.50pm this evening. No patients or staff currently occupy this building.

“The building, Westholme, lies around 60 metres from the closest hospital building.

“Our colleagues in the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service are currently tackling the blaze and have advised nearby residents to keep windows and doors closed and for people to avoid the area at this time.”

An SFRS spokesperson said: “Around 50 firefighters are currently tackling a fire at the Woodend Hospital building on Eday Road in Aberdeen.

“Nearby residents are urged to keep windows and doors closed due to large volumes of smoke, and to avoid the area at this time.

“We currently have nine fire appliance plus a high-reach vehicle and other specialist appliances at the scene after receiving the call just before 9.50pm.

“Emergency services will be on scene overnight and into Tuesday morning as we deal with this incident.”

News.Az