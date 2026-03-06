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Sea Routes
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For centuries, control over trade routes has shaped the rise and fall of empires, determined economic power, and influenced global politics. Today, maritime trade remains the foundation of the world economy, with roughly 80 to 90 percent of global trade moving through sea routes.19 May 2026-23:29
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A week into the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, Saudi Arabia's Finance Ministry stated that the kingdom's fiscal position remains strong, with access to various export routes, including the Red Sea.06 Mar 2026-22:17
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