Chinese car giant unveils new hybrids in Africa

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Chinese carmaker Chery launched three new hybrid vehicle models in Tunisia on Monday, the carmaker and its official dealer STA said in a statement.

The models, Tiggo 9 PHEV, Tiggo 4 HEV and Arrizo 8 PHEV, enabled the introduction of six new models during six months, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

By 2025, Chery had become one of the top three passenger car brands in Tunisia, posting 70 percent growth over 2024, according to the statement.

Chinese manufacturers have significantly strengthened their presence in Tunisia's new-car market, reaching a 22.5 percent market share in the first quarter of 2026, local media La Presse reported

News.Az