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Shootings
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Iranian authorities say they have arrested individuals accused of carrying out shootings at public gatherings in the southeastern city of Kerman, while also alleging links to Reza Pahlavi, the exiled Iranian crown prince, and to Israel.27 Apr 2026-11:11
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A night of violence across Sydney has left an ex-professional boxer fighting for life and a police officer injured after two separate serious incidents in the city’s west and southwest.23 Apr 2026-10:30
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Police in Türkiye have ordered the arrests of 83 individuals accused of posting content online that praised two deadly school shootings occurring this week.16 Apr 2026-14:43
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At least seven people were killed and 48 others were injured in shootings across Chicago during Labor Day weekend, according to police.02 Sep 2025-09:01
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