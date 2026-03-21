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Sierra Nevada
U.S.‑made AEGIR‑W military sea drone found near Ordu, Türkiye -
VIDEO
21 Mar 2026-19:30
Latest News
Monte dei Paschi CEO fights for new mandate
U.S.‑made AEGIR‑W military sea drone found near Ordu, Türkiye -
VIDEO
Greek banks face lending limits despite decade-long recovery
OpenAI to nearly double workforce to 8,000 by 2026
Modi speaks with Iran’s Pezeshkian on regional security
US strikes Iran facility, says Strait of Hormuz threat down -
VIDEO
Drone attack kills two in Zaporizhzhia
BTS returns with massive Seoul comeback after 4 years
Bahrain urges public to seek shelter after emergency siren
Ukraine stops large-scale Russian breakthrough -
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