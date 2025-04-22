China poised to surpass 50% of global solar capacity in 2025

China is set to solidify its dominance in the global renewable energy sector, with projections showing it will account for more than half of the world’s solar power capacity by 2025.

According to data from China's National Energy Administration, the country's total installed power capacity reached 3,420 gigawatts (GW) by the end of March, with solar energy accounting for nearly one-third of the total, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In the first quarter, China added 72.2 GW in new installed capacity. Of this, 59.6 GW came from solar power, while wind and thermal power contributed 14.6 GW and 6.2 GW, respectively.

China continues to lead the global energy transition, with its installed solar power capacity reaching 946.3 GW as of the first quarter of 2025.

Figures showed that solar was followed by wind energy with 535 GW, hydropower with 437 GW, nuclear energy with 60 GW, while thermal power accounted for 1,450 GW.

As the world's second-largest oil consumer after the US, China relies heavily on imports for oil but meets nearly half of its natural gas demand domestically, with consumption levels comparable to Europe.

In recent years, it has ramped up onshore and offshore exploration to boost local production.

China continues to expand its renewable energy capacity through ongoing investments and strategic plans, establishing itself as a global leader—especially in solar power—and a key driver of clean energy development worldwide.

China's large-scale solar investments are expected to continue throughout the year, with a total annual solar addition of over 200 GW projected.

Wang Bohua, honorary chairman of the China Photovoltaic Industry Association, stated that China's solar power additions in 2025 are expected to range between 215 GW and 255 GW, matching or even exceeding last year's record growth.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), China accounted for 47.5% of the global solar capacity in 2024, up from 43% in 2023.

With current trends, this share is forecasted to surpass the 50% threshold in 2025.

China's ongoing investments in renewable energy are driven by the country's goals for energy security, self-sufficiency, and carbon neutrality, positioning it as a key player in the global energy transformation.

News.Az