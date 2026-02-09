Yandex metrika counter

TotalEnergies to supply solar power to Google data centers in Texas

  • Economics
  • Share
TotalEnergies to supply solar power to Google data centers in Texas
Photo: Reuters

French energy group TotalEnergies on Monday signed two long-term agreements to provide 1 gigawatt of solar power capacity to supply data centres operated by Google in the U.S. state of Texas, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The electricity will be generated from solar sites owned by TotalEnergies in Wichita and Mustang Creek, both located in Texas.

According to the company, construction of the two solar plants is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of the year.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      