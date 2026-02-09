TotalEnergies to supply solar power to Google data centers in Texas

+ ↺ − 16 px

French energy group TotalEnergies on Monday signed two long-term agreements to provide 1 gigawatt of solar power capacity to supply data centres operated by Google in the U.S. state of Texas, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The electricity will be generated from solar sites owned by TotalEnergies in Wichita and Mustang Creek, both located in Texas.

According to the company, construction of the two solar plants is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of the year.

