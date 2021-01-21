News.az
News
Sputnik V
Tag:
Sputnik V
Sputnik V shows higher Omicron-antibody levels than Pfizer in preliminary study
21 Jan 2022-00:10
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine highly effective against Brazil virus variant
24 May 2021-22:59
Russia to deliver second batch of Sputnik V vaccine to Azerbaijan later this month - Sergey Lavrov
11 May 2021-16:34
Serbia becomes first European country to produce Sputnik V vaccine, official says
16 Apr 2021-00:34
Algeria to start Russia's Sputnik V vaccine production in September
08 Apr 2021-00:43
Sputnik V Twitter feed raises prospect of vaccine tourism to Russia
02 Apr 2021-21:38
Iran embassy in Moscow receives 5th ‘Sputnik V’ consignment
01 Apr 2021-23:09
Italy could produce Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, 1st in EU
09 Mar 2021-21:24
Application for approval of Russia’s vaccine Sputnik V submitted to WHO
21 Jan 2021-00:17
