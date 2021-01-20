Application for approval of Russia’s vaccine Sputnik V submitted to WHO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The application for approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus has been submitted to the World Health Organization (WHO), but the time of confirmation of the drug's registration is still unknown, Reuters reported on Wednesday with reference to the organization's document obtained by the news agency.

According to the document, WHO intends to approve several more vaccines from different manufacturers in the coming weeks or months.

According to Reuters, a vaccine by South Korea’s SK Bioscience is the first to be approved. Its registration is expected at the end of February. A vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India will be approved in February or March. It is reported that WHO, as part of the international COVAX mechanism, intends to distribute more than 2 billion doses of vaccines against coronavirus. In particular, 1.3 billion doses will be sent to low-income countries.

The Sputnik V vaccine is registered in Russia, Belarus, Serbia, Argentina, Bolivia, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay and Turkmenistan.

