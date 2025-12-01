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Strategic Innovat
How Chinese car quality matters for the global auto industry
11 Dec 2025-12:57
Latest News
Microsoft halts all carbon removal purchases
BYD to install 6,000 flash chargers globally
Sirens alert of drone attack from Lebanon in Western Galilee
U.S. warships cross Strait of Hormuz for first time since Iran war started
World Bank and IMF to host 2029 Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi
Pakistani and Iranian delegations meet for talks in Islamabad
Ships sail through Strait of Hormuz as peace talks begin
Israeli air attacks kill 10 in southern Lebanon
US-Iran negotiations for permanent ceasefire start in Islamabad
Russia and Ukraine conduct swap of 175 prisoners
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