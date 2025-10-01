News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
10.1°C
50.2°F
Feels like:
5.6°C
5.6°F
| Partly cloudy
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Strategic Reserve
Tag:
Strategic Reserve
XRP price
may surge to $30 if the US government adds it to its strategic reserve
23 Feb 2025-10:00
Latest News
Trump announces Hormuz blockade after nuclear talks collapse
Ahmedabad Dreamliner crash: what caused the sudden loss of thrust?
-PHOTOS
Hungary votes in high-stakes election with Europe watching closely
Washington vs Tehran: Talks collapse, tensions rise
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico arrives in Hanoi for historic state visit
Kremlin says it is "ready" to resume gas exports to EU if surplus exists
Voter turnout hits historic high in crucial parliamentary election
Elon Musk slams South Africa’s ‘racist’ laws for blocking Starlink
USA Carlos Ulberg critiques Jiri Prochazka’s performance following UFC 327 knockout
USA Free Microsoft tools that replace paid software
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31