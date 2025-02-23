XRP price may surge to $30 if the US government adds it to its strategic reserve

Here’s the latest info on both projects.

XRP Price Prediction: Could XRP Hit $30 if the US Government Adds It to Its Strategic Reserve?

There’s been a lot of buzz about XRP possibly becoming part of the U.S. government’s strategic reserve, especially after Donald Trump shared an article about Ripple’s growing presence in the U.S. since his election.

Ripple’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, has also mentioned a surge in deals and hiring which probably signals a more crypto-friendly environment under the new administration.

The biggest hurdles are regulatory uncertainty, the ongoing SEC lawsuit against Ripple, and the U.S. government’s preference for traditional reserves like gold and U.S. Treasuries. Bitcoin and stablecoins like USDT and USDC are also seen as more likely candidates for government-backed reserves.

Digital Asset Investor says that if XRP grabs 10% of the global cross-border payments market, a $30 price wouldn’t be unrealistic.

PlutoChain ($PLUTO) Could Be the Hybrid Layer-2 Breakthrough That May Redefine Bitcoin’s Role in Digital Finance

Bitcoin may be the biggest name in crypto, but it struggles with slow transactions and high fees. Payments can take 10 minutes or longer, and when network traffic spikes, fees often outweigh the transaction itself. This has made everyday Bitcoin payments inconvenient and impractical.

This is where PlutoChain ($PLUTO) could make a big change. This Layer-2 solution is designed to potentially speed up Bitcoin transactions by processing them off-chain, reducing congestion, and cutting costs.

With two-second block times, PlutoChain could make BTC payments instant and affordable, which would benefit both individual users and businesses.

But it’s not just about faster payments. PlutoChain could expand what Bitcoin can do by adding DeFi, NFTs, and smart contract support.

Thanks to Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, developers could build dApps directly on Bitcoin and unlock new financial applications beyond simple transactions.

In testing, PlutoChain processed over 43,200 transactions in a single day, which proves it can handle high demand.

To guarantee the highest level of security, the platform has already undergone comprehensive audits by SolidProof, QuillAudits, and Assure DeFi, along with stress tests and code reviews.

Unlike Bitcoin, where miners and developers control key upgrades, PlutoChain puts decision-making in the hands of users. Its decentralized governance system allows the community to propose and vote on improvements.

With its speed, low fees, and expanded functionality, PlutoChain could finally make Bitcoin more than just digital gold—it could become a real-world financial tool.

Final Thoughts

While it’s unclear if XRP will be added to the U.S. strategic reserve, the fact that it’s even being considered shows that digital assets are gaining traction in traditional finance.

At the same time, PlutoChain ($PLUTO) might step up to improve Bitcoin. This Layer-2 solution offers faster transactions, smart contracts, and community-driven upgrades.