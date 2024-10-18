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Supply Concerns
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Copper prices surged to a record near $13,000 per ton in volatile trading as the London Metal Exchange (LME) reopened after the Christmas holiday, extending a year-end rally driven by concerns over tightening supply.29 Dec 2025-15:55
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Oil prices fell for a second consecutive day on Tuesday as concerns over excess supply and potential demand risks from ongoing U.S.-China tensions weighed on the market.21 Oct 2025-11:49
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Oil prices softened after climbing to a more than two-week high, as traders weighed ongoing risks to Russian fuel supplies amid the Ukraine war.26 Aug 2025-12:22
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Oil futures declined on Friday and were headed for more than a 6% weekly drop on concerns about demand from China's slowing economy and easing supply risk from the Middle East conflict.18 Oct 2024-15:10
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