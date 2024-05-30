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Support Efforts
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“I have told Mr. President (President Ilham Aliyev – ed.) about the importance of efforts to ensure peace and security in the South Caucasus and the fact that we support these efforts,” Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said during a press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.09 Jun 2024-00:20
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NGOs and social activists from various countries, including the US, UK, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy, Hungary, Australia, Pakistan, Nigeria, Algeria, Cameroon, Mexico, and India, have sent a letter to the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, expressing support for Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29, News.az reportsm citing the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum.30 May 2024-18:51
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