NGOs from various countries voice support for Azerbaijan's COP29 efforts

NGOs and social activists from various countries, including the US, UK, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy, Hungary, Australia, Pakistan, Nigeria, Algeria, Cameroon, Mexico, and India, have sent a letter to the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, expressing support for Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29, News.az reportsm citing the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum.

"We, the undersigned civil society organizations and social activists, underscore the significance of COP29, slated to be held in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, in November 2024. This event carries high expectations, symbolizing Azerbaijan's dedication to fostering an inclusive environment where all voices are heard, perspectives are valued, and collaborative efforts are galvanized to ensure inclusive outcomes.As advocates for inclusive and collaborative climate action, we strongly advocate for NGO participation in COP29. NGOs serve as stakeholders deeply connected to their communities, offering unique ideas, experiences, and perspectives that enrich the deliberation and decision-making processes of COP29. Their involvement fosters a sense of responsibility and solidarity, underscoring a collective commitment to addressing the climate crisis.We express our solidarity with the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, the COP29 Chairmanship, and Azerbaijan in our shared support for a hopeful future for our planet," the statement reads.The list of signatories to the statement can be accessed via the provided link.

News.Az