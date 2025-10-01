- News
- Surveillance
Tag:
Surveillance
-
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed it shot down a US MQ-9 surveillance drone and forced a US F-35 fighter jet to leave Iranian airspace, according to state media.26 May 2026-11:51
-
-
-
-
The commander of the Iranian Army’s Navy says domestically built light submarines are carrying out surveillance and tracking missions in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters of the Persian Gulf.11 May 2026-13:04
-
-
France has once again moved to tighten its approach toward what officials describe as “Islamist infiltration” within public institutions, local organizations, sports associations, schools, and parts of civil society. The French Senate recently approved a controversial bill aimed at strengthening state powers against extremist networks accused of undermining the republic’s secular foundations.07 May 2026-06:23
-
-
-
-
Myanmar has strengthened health screening and surveillance measures at Yangon International Airport to prevent the possible entry of the Nipah virus.02 Feb 2026-11:20
-
-
-
-
-
-
The Russian spy ship Yantar is operating on the edge of UK waters and has reportedly directed lasers at pilots of surveillance aircraft monitoring its movements, according to the Defence Secretary, News.Az reports, citing the Independent.19 Nov 2025-15:52
-
-
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul announced on Wednesday that Berlin will introduce new measures to combat drones suspected of surveilling critical infrastructure, in response to rising tensions with Russia.01 Oct 2025-21:59
-