+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian UAV attack on Dnipro on the evening of November 17 caused significant damage to the Suspilne and Ukrainian Radio editorial office, local authorities reported. The assault resulted in a fire, shattered windows and doors, and damage to the ceilings and roof of the building. Fortunately, no employees were present at the time.

The drone strike was part of a larger wave of attacks on the city and surrounding areas, triggering multiple fires, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Vladyslav Haivanenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, warned residents to remain vigilant, stating, “We are clarifying the details. In the meantime, do not neglect safety rules. The threat remains.”

The attack comes amid intensified Russian offensives in eastern Ukraine, with strikes on civilian infrastructure increasingly reported across towns and cities like Berestyn and Dnipro, heightening concern for residents in affected regions.

News.Az