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Sutherland
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Kiefer Sutherland has cancelled the U.S. leg of his upcoming tour, citing “very low ticket sales” and saying it would be unfair to continue performing in partially empty venues.16 May 2026-10:50
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Actor Kiefer Sutherland, best known for his role in the television series “24” and the vampire film “The Lost Boys,” was arrested on Monday on suspicion of assaulting a ride-share driver, according to Los Angeles police.14 Jan 2026-09:37
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Australia made a strong start to their ODI series against India, chasing down 282 with ease to claim an eight-wicket victory in New Chandigarh.17 Sep 2025-14:30
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Actor Donald Sutherland has died at 88 years old.20 Jun 2024-21:19
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