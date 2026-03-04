Stellantis, Toyota, Subaru absent from Tesla’s 2026 carbon pool

+ ↺ − 16 px

Stellantis, Toyota and Subaru are not part of Tesla’s carbon-credit pooling arrangement for 2026, according to a European Union filing dated February 27.

The Tesla-led pool allows automakers to combine fleet emissions in order to meet the EU’s strict carbon targets. Carmakers with higher emissions can offset them by pooling with electric vehicle producers such as Tesla, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In 2025, Stellantis, Toyota and Subaru joined a carbon-credit alliance formed around Tesla, alongside Ford, Mazda, Honda, Suzuki and Leapmotor — Stellantis’ Chinese joint-venture partner. However, the latest EU filing shows the pool is being re-created for 2026 without Stellantis, Toyota and Subaru.

Stellantis confirmed it is “not currently participating in the Tesla Pool for 2026,” though it retains the option to join later this year. A Toyota Europe spokesperson said companies can sign up until December 2026, adding it is “too early to confirm” whether pooling will be necessary. Toyota holds a 21% stake in Subaru.

The European Commission had initially planned steep fines for automakers failing to meet emissions targets by the end of 2025. However, regulators eased the rules last year, allowing compliance to be calculated based on average emissions across 2025–2027.

As of now, no alternative carbon pools for 2026 have been registered in EU filings.

News.Az