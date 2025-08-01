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Russia and Ukraine have successfully completed another major prisoner of war exchange, with a total of 370 servicemen returning home.05 Jun 2026-16:05
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Russia and Ukraine exchanged 205 prisoners of war each on Friday as part of a larger 1,000-for-1,000 exchange agreement announced earlier by US President Donald Trump.15 May 2026-14:37
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Approximately 1,700 prisoners are set to be exchanged between the conflicting sides in Yemen.14 May 2026-23:36
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Russia and the United States have held discussions about the possibility of another prisoner exchange, according to comments made by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy Kirill Dmitriev in an interview on Tuesday.18 Nov 2025-14:38
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On Monday, Argentina formalized a currency swap agreement with the United States for up to US$ 20 billion, aimed at "contributing to Argentina's economic stability," according to the South American country's central bank.20 Oct 2025-23:12
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On Thursday, the U.S. directly purchased Argentine pesos and finalized a $20 billion currency swap agreement with Argentina's central bank, according to a social media post by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.09 Oct 2025-23:52
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Israel has presented a new proposal to mediators in an effort to revive stalled negotiations for a prisoner exchange deal with Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli public broadcaster KAN.01 Aug 2025-13:10
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