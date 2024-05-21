- News
- Sworn
Tag:
Sworn
-
Zohran Mamdani became mayor of New York City just after midnight Thursday, taking the oath of office at an historic, decommissioned subway station in Manhattan.01 Jan 2026-11:40
-
-
Arizona Democrat Adelita Grijalva is expected to be sworn into Congress on Wednesday, more than seven weeks after her special election victory, ending a prolonged delay that left over 800,000 Arizonans without representation.12 Nov 2025-14:59
-
-
Nicolas Maduro on Friday took the oath as the president of Venezuela, marking the start of his third term in office as the South American country's head of state, News.az reports citing Reuters.10 Jan 2025-21:56
-
-
Iran's sixth Assembly of Experts was sworn into its eight-year term and held its first session in the Iranian capital Tehran on Tuesday, News.az reports citing Xinhiua.21 May 2024-19:32
-