Nicolas Maduro sworn in for 3rd term as Venezuelan president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nicolas Maduro on Friday took the oath as the president of Venezuela, marking the start of his third term in office as the South American country's head of state, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Maduro, president since 2013, was declared the winner of July's election by both Venezuela's electoral authority and top court, though detailed tallies confirming his victory have never been published.Maduro was sworn in at the national assembly in Caracas by legislature head Jorge Rodriguez, with Maduro saying he was taking his oath in the name of sixteenth-century Indigenous leader Guaicaipuro and late President Hugo Chavez, his mentor, among others."May this new presidential term be a period of peace, of prosperity, of equality and the new democracy," Maduro said, adding he would comply with the laws of the country. "I swear on history, on my life and I will fulfill (my mandate), we will fulfill."

News.Az