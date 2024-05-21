Yandex metrika counter

Iran's 6th Assembly of Experts sworn in

Iran's 6th Assembly of Experts sworn in

Iran's sixth Assembly of Experts was sworn into its eight-year term and held its first session in the Iranian capital Tehran on Tuesday, News.az reports citing Xinhiua.

The event, also a closing session for the fifth assembly, was attended by high-ranking Iranian officials, including Interim President Mohammad Mokhber, Chief Justice of Iran Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, Secretary of the Constitutional Council Ahmad Jannati, a number of cabinet ministers and members of the Expediency Council.

The session was held in the absence of two members, Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi and Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, representative of Iran's supreme leader to East Azarbaijan, who both died in a helicopter crash on Sunday in the northwestern province.

The 88-seat assembly is Iran's supreme authority responsible for electing, supervising, and dismissing Iran's supreme leader.

With 55 votes, the assembly elected Mohammad-Ali Movahedi Kermani as its chairman for two years, a position previously held by Jannati, the official news agency IRNA reported.

The 6th assembly was elected from a list of 144 candidates in early March. It was held concurrently with the election for Iran's 12th parliament across the country.

