China says U.S. tanker seizure violates international law

China has strongly criticized the United States for seizing a Russian‑flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic, calling the action a serious violation of international law. The tanker, known as the Marinera (formerly Bella 1), was intercepted by U.S. forces on January 7 during a campaign to enforce U.S. sanctions on Venezuelan oil exports.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Beijing opposes “unilateral sanctions” that lack backing from the United Nations and rejects what it calls the “arbitrary” seizure of foreign vessels on the high seas. She emphasized that such actions infringe on the sovereignty of other nations and undermine established legal norms, News.Az reports, citing SCMP.

The United States European Command confirmed the operation, citing alleged violations of U.S. sanctions and explaining that the tanker had evaded a blockade near Venezuela and changed flags in an attempt to avoid capture. The incident adds to rising tensions over the enforcement of U.S. sanctions and broader U.S. military operations targeting Venezuela’s oil infrastructure.

Russia has also condemned the seizure, with officials asserting that under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, no state may use force against vessels lawfully registered under another country’s flag in international waters.

