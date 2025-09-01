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Tanzania Protests
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Tanzania imposed strict security measures and banned planned protests over its disputed October election, with authorities warning that any demonstrations would be treated as a coup attempt. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa urged non-essential workers to stay home on Independence Day, while public transport was halted and major cities saw heavy police and military patrols.10 Dec 2025-09:31
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Tanzania’s prime minister has urged citizens to stay home on December 9, the country’s Independence Day, as authorities brace for possible nationwide protests against the government’s handling of violent unrest around the October elections.08 Dec 2025-15:47
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Prosecutors in Tanzania have charged dozens of individuals with treason following a wave of deadly protests triggered by a disputed election.07 Nov 2025-19:57
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On Monday, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan blamed foreigners for last week's deadly protests, which followed a disputed election in which two major opposition candidates were barred from challenging her bid for another term.03 Nov 2025-18:59
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The United Nations has expressed serious concern after reports that at least 10 people were killed by security forces during protests in Tanzania following this week’s general election.31 Oct 2025-14:15
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At least two dead as citizens take to streets of Dar-es-Salaam following exclusion of major opposition figures.30 Oct 2025-17:25
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