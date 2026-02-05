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Tariff Cut
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Aston Martin Lagonda on Wednesday announced plans to cut up to 20% of its workforce as it reported widening annual losses, citing the impact of US tariffs and weak demand in China.25 Feb 2026-15:18
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India and the United States have released a framework for an interim trade agreement aimed at lowering tariffs on Indian goods, a move that has drawn criticism from India’s opposition parties, who say it favors Washington.07 Feb 2026-10:46
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India and the United States expect to sign a formal trade agreement in March, after which New Delhi will reduce tariffs on US goods, Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday, providing the first official timeline for adopting the deal.05 Feb 2026-14:29
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