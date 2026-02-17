Tarique Rahman takes oath as Bangladesh PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tarique Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), was sworn in on Tuesday as the new prime minister of Bangladesh.

Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to Rahman and members of the new cabinet during a ceremony held in Dhaka, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

A total of 25 ministers and 24 state ministers also took the oath of office.

Earlier, the BNP’s parliamentary party elected Rahman as its leader after the party secured victory in the Feb. 12 national parliamentary election.

According to official results released by the Election Commission, the BNP won 209 seats in the 13th national parliament, giving it a clear majority to form the government.

The election marks Bangladesh’s first general vote since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned in August 2024 amid widespread political unrest across the country.

