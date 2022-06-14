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Task Force
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The US Southern Command said it carried out a lethal strike on a vessel linked to narco-trafficking in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing three people on board.27 Apr 2026-10:00
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Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said Friday that the Turkish Armed Forces are ready to take on any mission assigned to them as part of the Gaza Task Force.11 Oct 2025-10:18
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NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have agreed to create a new high-level task force aimed at bolstering existing cooperation between the two organizations.30 Oct 2024-12:20
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On Monday, Germany inaugurated a new multinational naval tactical headquarters for the Baltic Sea in the northern coastal city of Rostock, News.Az reports citing Deutsche Welle.21 Oct 2024-18:13
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Türkiye has been removed from the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) after three years of efforts, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.28 Jun 2024-19:16
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Venezuela and Monaco have been added to a global watchdog’s “gray list” for not making enough progress to stem illicit financial flows, News.Az reports citing Bloomberg.28 Jun 2024-14:32
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