NATO, EU launch high-level task force to boost cooperation

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have agreed to create a new high-level task force aimed at bolstering existing cooperation between the two organizations.

Rutte and von der Leyen met in Brussels for the first time since the new NATO chief took office on Oct. 1 , discussing the importance of a close and strategic partnership between the EU and NATO, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. “Both agreed that in an increasingly dangerous world, this partnership is vital in order to champion and safeguard peace, freedom and prosperity," read a joint statement following the talks.They agreed to set up the new high-level task force to strengthen the existing EU-NATO cooperation and to address "evolving threats and challenges.”"Planning for the first meeting of the task force is expected to move forward in the coming weeks," the statement added.Commenting on Russia’s war on Ukraine that started in February 2022, the readout said it is the "single biggest threat" to peace and security on the European continent, and the alleged deployment of North Korean soldiers in support of Russia represented a "significant escalation" as well as a "serious threat to the European security and global peace." Rutte on Monday said: "I can confirm that North Korean troops have been sent to Russia, and that North Korean military units have been deployed to the Kursk region."

