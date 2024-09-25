US and Canada ready to divide the Arctic
By Asif AydinliThe United States and Canada plan to begin negotiations to reach an agreement on clarifying maritime borders in the potentially oil-rich seabed of the Beaufort Sea. T his decision was officially announced on September 24, 2024, when the U.S. Department of State and Canada’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported the creation of a joint task force to negotiate the delimitation of the maritime border in this region, located north of Alaska and the Canadian territories of Yukon and the Northwest Territories.
The Arctic region is becoming increasingly important in light of new challenges and heightened strategic competition. The U.S. and Canada emphasize that their shared interests in the region have always played a key role in bilateral relations and will continue to define future cooperation. The creation of the joint task force reflects the intentions of both countries to clarify their northern borders through constructive bilateral negotiations and engagement with local partners, including indigenous peoples.
The goal of the negotiations between the U.S. and Canada is to reach an agreement that will establish clear maritime borders in the Arctic. Special attention will be given to the sustainable use of the region’s natural resources for the benefit of both American and Canadian citizens, including indigenous peoples. This move underscores the two countries’ intent to work together on a long-term resolution of border issues amid changing geopolitical realities in the Arctic.
It is worth noting that the U.S. and Canada’s efforts to resolve border issues in the Beaufort Sea are closely linked to the growing presence of Russia and China in the Arctic region. Unlike Canada, the U.S. is not a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which limits its ability to formally submit claims for continental shelf expansion to international bodies.
In December 2023, the U.S. unilaterally published geographic coordinates of the outer boundaries of its continental shelf , a move that was not recognized by Russia, which opposed the expansion of the U.S. shelf without following UNCLOS procedures.
Disputes between the U.S. and Canada over the maritime border in the Beaufort Sea have been ongoing since 1976 when the U.S. objected to Canada granting concessions for oil and gas exploration in the disputed zone. Canada insists that the border should follow the 141° west longitude as established by the 1825 Russian-English Treaty , which was inherited by both countries. However, the U.S. argues that this applies only to the land border and that maritime delimitation should follow different laws.
The Beaufort Sea region is known for its significant oil and natural gas reserves. The first oil well in the region was drilled on the Canadian shelf in 1973, and the first offshore platform was installed in 1986. The large oil fields on the Beaufort Sea shelf are an extension of the proven reserves near the Mackenzie River and Alaska's North Slope.
Russia is also actively pursuing its interests in the Arctic. In 2001, Russia submitted a claim to the United Nations for a section of the continental shelf, including the Lomonosov and Mendeleev ridges, but the claim was rejected due to insufficient data. Since then, Russia has conducted extensive expeditions and research, which allowed it to submit an updated claim in 2015 for the expansion of its continental shelf.
The hydrocarbon reserves in the Russian Arctic are vast, making this region strategically important for Russia. Currently, Russia continues to seek recognition of its claims in the Arctic while strengthening its presence in the region.
Negotiations between the U.S. and Canada on the maritime border in the Beaufort Sea represent an important step toward resolving disputed issues in the strategically significant Arctic region. Given the changing geopolitical landscape and the growing influence of Russia and China, the U.S. and Canada are working to strengthen their positions in the Arctic through joint efforts, making it likely that an agreement will be reached in the near future.