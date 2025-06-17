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Tehran Evacuation
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Azerbaijan has ordered the evacuation of its embassy in Tehran and its consulate in Tabriz, the country’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov announced.06 Mar 2026-13:57
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Talk of relocating Iran’s capital from Tehran first surfaced last year, as a years-long drought began to alarm not only experts but senior officials. By summer, with the country in the grip of an unprecedented dry spell, the proposal had become a prominent item on the government’s agenda.01 Dec 2025-10:15
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On Monday, Israel instructed Iranians to evacuate northern Tehran, just days after launching deadly strikes across Iran, and also bombed the headquarters of the state TV channel IRIB during a live broadcast.17 Jun 2025-22:42
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