Azerbaijan prepares to evacuate embassy, consulate in Iran

Azerbaijan has ordered the evacuation of its embassy in Tehran and its consulate in Tabriz, the country’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov announced.

The statement came during a joint press conference with Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi in Baku on Friday, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Bayramov emphasized that, given the ongoing situation in the region, the safety of personnel cannot be put at risk. “Preparations are underway for the evacuation of both the embassy and the consulate,” he said.

