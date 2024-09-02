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Tehran News
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There is no place in Iran the "long arm" of Israel cannot reach, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells the UN General Assembly, News.Az reports citing SKY News.27 Sep 2024-18:17
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly said that Tehran has never approved of "aggression against Ukrainian territory," News.Az reports.24 Sep 2024-17:12
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says that Tehran will never give up on its missile program, as it needs such deterrence for its security in a region where its arch-foe Israel is able to “drop missiles on Gaza every day," News.Az reports citing Times of Israel .16 Sep 2024-18:23
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Iran will take steps towards new discussions on its nuclear program, former Iranian MP Heshmetullah Falahatpish said, News.Az reports.08 Sep 2024-16:05
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By Faiq Mahmudov
In August 2024, the FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3) issued a joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) warning about a series of ongoing cyberattacks from Iranian cybercriminals . These attacks have targeted a wide range of organizations across various sectors, including education, finance, healthcare, and defense, as well as local governments. The impact isn't just limited to the United States; it also affects countries like Israel, Azerbaijan , and the United Arab Emirates, showing just how far-reaching these threats can be.02 Sep 2024-15:11
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