Iran warns: Borders of countries should be respected

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly said that Tehran has never approved of "aggression against Ukrainian territory," News.Az reports.

He added that "the borders of each country must be respected."Mr Pezeshkian said he believes in resolving the conflict in Ukraine through dialogue, and that he is ready to discuss it with representatives of European countries and the United States: "We are ready to sit down with Europeans and Americans at the negotiating table.".President also once again denied claims that Iran supplies weapons to Russia

