Iran to take steps on its nuclear program

Iran will take steps towards new discussions on its nuclear program, former Iranian MP Heshmetullah Falahatpish said, News.Az reports.

According to him, the Comprehensive Joint Action Plan implemented between Iran and the "5+1" group (USA, UK, France, Russia, China and Germany) has already become history.Falahatpish said that during the newly organized discussions, the work carried out within the framework of the Comprehensive Joint Action Plan will be officially recognized, and a short schedule for lifting the sanctions applied against Iran will ultimately be shown."Currently, the main issue between Iran and the US is the Iranian nuclear program, and this issue can be resolved in a simpler way than in previous years," he said.

